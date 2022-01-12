Joan M. Feiler, 92, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz after a brief illness. Born June 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Anna M. Gohn Estwan. Joan was the loving wife of Marvin C. Feiler for 55 years before his passing in 2011. Born in Lititz she was a graduate of Lititz High School and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lititz, where she was part of a women’s group. She enjoyed going to Reading Phillies’ games, crafting, knitting, birdwatching, and flower gardening. Spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren was her ultimate joy.
Surviving are two sons: Jeffrey C., husband of Cathy Feiler, of Robesonia, and Gerald C., husband of Missy (Elizabeth) Feiler, of Mountville, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a grandson, James Martin Feiler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joan’s graveside service on Friday January 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz. Those desiring may send contributions in Joan’s name to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »