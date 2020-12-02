Joan M. (Farver) Fantom, 86, formerly of Rohrerstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, November 25, 1934, in Bainbridge, she was the daughter of the late Clyde M. and Alice A. (Brown) Farver.
She is survived by a son, D. Andrew Fantom, married to Nancy, of Marietta, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra Farver, of Maine, as well as Joan's extended family and caring friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara J. Fry, a sister, Martha Farver-Apgar as well as brother, C. Lawrence Farver.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Masonic Village for the exceptional care that was given to Joan for the three years she lived there.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 4, 2020, in West Green Tree Cemetery, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Order River Brethren Church, PO Box 218, Silver Spring, PA 17575.
