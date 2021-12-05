Joan M. Coons-Diehm, 52 of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Joan was the loving wife of James R. “Jim” Diehm and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage in September 2021. Born in Albany, NY she was the daughter of William Coons, of Scotia, NY and the late Joan (Emmerick) Coons.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting for others. Joan was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Penryn. Her hobbies included cross stitching, baking cookies and spending time with loved ones.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Nancy, wife of Allan Connell, Manheim, Emma, at home; a grandson Nolan; three brothers; William Coons, Jr. (Michele) Guilderland, NY, Rick Coons (Christine), Burn, NY, Steven Coons (Jackie) Guilderland, NY and three sisters; Nancy (John) Baker, Colonie, NY, Connie Coons, Scotia, NY and Valerie (late Mike) Hynes, Nyskayuna, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday December 10, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment in Penryn Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692 Dallas TX, 75284-0692. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
