Joan M. Carpenter, 73, of Lititz passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She had bravely and courageously endured a lengthy battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Groff) Andrews. She was the loving wife of Howard R. (Jim) Carpenter with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
She was a 1966 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
Joan worked in quality control for R.R. Donnelley for over 30 years.
She enjoyed sailing, traveling and the beach. Some of her favorite adventures included sailing the Chesapeake Bay for many years, trips to Europe, Alaska, continental U.S. and numerous trips to the Rivera Maya in Mexico.
She was known as “Morrie” by her granddaughters. She loved spending time with them and they were blessed to have her be such an integral part of their lives.
Joan was very personable in her quiet way, she made many friends through her work and adventures. There are many who are saddened by her death, and will miss her. She enjoyed hosting, and sharing dinner with family and friends with laughter, conversation, and a little wine.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her daughter, Lisa, wife of Ian Schouten of Lititz, PA and her two granddaughters, Lauren and Sara.
Joan loved her dogs, throughout the years there were many, and they were all treated with love and respect. They were members of her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Andrews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Huang and her staff at Hershey Medical Center, and the Hospice of Lancaster staff for all their efforts in caring for Joan during her illness.
In keeping with Joan’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Witness Park, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, PA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com