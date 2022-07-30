Joan M. Byers, 85, formerly of Holtwood passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab. Born in Baltimore, MD on August 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Dorothy Runge Bangert. She was the wife of John R. Byers, Sr. who preceded her in death on January 29, 2011.
Joan graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and LGH School of Nursing. Joan was a quiet spoken lady who never raised her voice. She was a very kind and good-hearted woman. She loved holiday get togethers and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning and freezing.
Joan will be missed by her children, John R., Jr., husband of Robin Byers of Willow Street, Jeffrey A., husband of Jamie Byers of Holtwood and Jeanne B., wife of John A. Garman of Mt. Joy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chelsea, Renee, Eric, Amy, Kimberly, Scott, Blake and Braydon and 3 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie L. Appel.
Private Graveside Services will be held in the Pequea BIC Cemetery, Pequea Township at the convenience of her family. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
