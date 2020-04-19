Joan Lyn DeBakey, 73, of Lancaster, lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 with her son Michael by her side. Born in York she was the daughter of the late J. Lavere and Romaine (Fitzkee) Frick, and wife to the late Michel I. DeBakey.
A graduate of West York Area High School and Millersville University, Joan taught for 35 years, the last 25 years being at Solanco School District.
Being a mother was her greatest joy. She loved her son, Michael, deeply and shared that love with his wife Carina and granddaughters, Madeline and Genevieve. Also surviving are siblings Roxanne DelFrari (Paul) and John Frick (Sharon), nieces, nephews, extended family, and many beloved friends.
Joan had a loving spirit and enjoyed traveling, reading and discussing books, cooking, and, most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a Requiem Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster and interment at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please have Traditional Latin Masses said for the repose of her soul. Masses can be requested from St. Joseph Church Rectory by calling (717) 397-6921. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
