Joan Louise Crites, 78, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on September 13, 2019 at her home. Born in Ithaca, MI, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Katherine (Bontrager) Slagell. Joan was the loving wife of Ralph Crites.
Joan worked as a secretary at Sander Executives, Inc. for over 30 years. She was a team captain for a bowling league, which is how she met Ralph. She enjoyed antiquing and auctions. Joan liked fishing off the pier at Cape Henlopen, DE and liked trout fishing with her husband locally. Joan and Ralph took spontaneous road trips together to Nashville, Memphis and Florida. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Tahiti, Bora-Bora, the Bahamas and Cape Canaveral, FL. Together, they saw the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
In addition to her husband, Ralph, Joan is survived by a daughter, Michelle Grimm; stepson, Jeffrey Charles Kuhn; grandchildren: Noah Grimm and Hannah McKonly; and siblings: Glenn Slagell, Frank Slagell, Lee Slagell and their families.
Joan was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Kathleen Slagell, her parents and first husband, Luther Heckel.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
