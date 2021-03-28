Joan L. Way, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 20 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Joan was mostly known as Mom and Nanny, but in her lifetime she was also wife, sister, aunt and friend to those who knew and loved her.
The daughter of Henry and Kathryn Gruber Sites, Joan was married for 59 years to William J. Way when he died in 2000.
Surviving are her children, Patricia and William, her granddaughter, Alicia Showalter, married to Ian, great-grandchildren, Beckett and Delaney Showalter, and several nieces and nephews and their children. Several sisters and a brother predeceased her.
Joan enjoyed the sunshine, yard sales, gardening, shopping, instant lottery tickets, the beach, reading, and spending time with her family and cats.
No service is scheduled at this time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »