Joan L. Stasko, 82, of Manheim, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Clarence Newcomer of Myrtle Beach, SC and the late Mildred Heffelfinger Newcomer. She was the loving wife of Joseph S. "Joe" Stasko, Jr., and they observed their 45th wedding anniversary this month.
Joan retired as a beautician for Holiday Hair, New Holland. She enjoyed swimming at her pool, beach vacations and spontaneous trips to the casino.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Keith P. Showalter of Elizabethtown, Frank W. Showalter of Port Orchard, WA, a daughter, Robin wife of Brian Ketner of York, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a sister, Janet Wimer of Reading. She was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Heagy.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
