Joan L. Sellers, 80, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Bowman) Brady.
Joan was a graduate of Penn Manor High School in Millersville. She worked for many years as a Manager at the Historic Revere Tavern in Paradise. She was also a florist at Royer's Flower Shop, a cook at Martic Elementary School, and retired from her job as a chef at Millersville University.
Joan was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her life was her family and friends, enhanced by many pets, interests and hobbies. She was blessed with artistic talent and enjoyed oil painting. She loved doing arts & crafts projects, playing games and having fun sleepovers with her grandchildren. Her enthusiasm for nature was evident from her books to her organic gardening to riding horseback through the woods. She showed Great Danes as a hobby, and passed her love for this, as well as her many artistic talents on to her children. Joan was a true animal lover from tiny kittens to her huge black horse, Apache, and her rooster, Rochester. Also a sports enthusiast, she was a fan of basketball, golf and football.
Her friends and family describe Joan as a very loving, patient, fun, caring and happy lady. She loved to dance and run around until old "art" (as she called arthritis) made her rather immobile these later years. She loved talking on the phone and making favorite foods for everyone to enjoy. What a wonderful daughter, sister, friend, wife and mother Joan was. She will truly be missed and always loved. May she rest in peace.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving children: Deborah Sowers and her husband John, Mark Sellers and Scott Sellers, all of Pequea, and Tracey Mirgon and her husband Scott of Cabot, AR. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Gina, Arthur, Scott, Jr., Thomas, Tony, Alyssa and Gabriel; and 6 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Patrick, Westen, Delaney, Cheyanne and Addison. On Tuesday she was reunited with her beloved parents and her sister, Carol Brady.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will take place from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Flowers will be received. Contributions in Joan's memory may also be offered to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at give2.chop.edu/give. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
