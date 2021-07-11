Joan L. Schuck, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas W. Schuck who preceded her in death in 2020. Prior to his passing, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace (Killinger) Shultz.
Joan spent her professional career as an administrative assistant for various banks within Lancaster County.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, trips to the beach and most of all, spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Laura Marks (wife of Hans) and a son, Timothy Schuck (companion of Rebecca Babish); and by a granddaughter, Hannah Marks all of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving is a brother, Clyde "Sonny" Shultz (husband of Darlene) of York, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a joint Memorial Service for both Joan and her late husband Tom at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/joan-and-tom-schuck
