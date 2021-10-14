Joan L. Riehl, 89, resident of Keystone Villa at Ephrata, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Maple Farm, Akron, after a brief illness. Born in Newmanstown on November, 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Kathryn A. (Schwartz) Riehl.
Joan was a 1953 graduate of East Stroudsburg University and received a Master of Education degree from Temple University. She began her 33-year education career at Heidelberg Township High School teaching health & physical education (1953-56) and later served as school counselor at Warwick High School (1956-66) and Henderson Senior High School, West Chester (1966-86). While at Warwick, Joan received the highest honor bestowed upon an educator, that of yearbook dedication.
She also started a resume writing and career counseling business in her West Chester home which she successfully operated for fourteen years.
Joan was a long-time member of Elias United Church of Christ, Newmanstown, where she received a Life Time Service Award in recognition of outstanding dedication and leadership in church fund raising.
She will be remembered for her selfless and caring nature and continued desire to help family, friends, and students in any way she could.
Joan is survived by a sister, Elaine K. Batdorf of Newmanstown, nieces Lynda L. Barry of Newfane, VT, Meretta J. Marks of Ephrata, Lisa K. Field of Fredericksburg, and nephews Robert L. Riehl of Knoxville, TN, Keith M. Marks of Lititz, Loren W. Gerhart of Richland, and Ralph L. Riehl.
Along with her parents, Joan was predeceased by siblings, Robert F. Riehl, Donald G. Riehl, Elwood R. Riehl, Nancy J. Marks, and nephew, Kevin M. Marks.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 20th at 1:00 PM at Elias UCC, Newmanstown, with Pastor Jay Heberling officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be private. Light refreshments will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s memory to Elias UCC, 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073. The Clauser Funeral Home Inc, Schaefferstown is handling the arrangements. www.clauserfh.com