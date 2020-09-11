Joan L. Hatton, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Blanche (Dempsey) Hatton.
Joan was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, class of 1959. Joan graduated from the Lancaster General Hospital Operating Room Technician Program and worked as a Customer Service Manager for The Educational Council for Foreign Medical Graduates in Philadelphia, PA. Joan enjoyed travel and genealogy.
Joan is survived by her sister, Jeannette Hatton Smith of Gunnison, CO, her nephews, Andrew Hatton, Brian Hatton, and Robert Hatton, and her niece Laura Hatton.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her brothers, Howell Kerry Hatton and Robert E. Hatton.
A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. She will be interred at Grove Methodist Cemetery in West Chester, PA at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to American Cancer Society.
