Joan L. (Gilbert) Bastendorf, 87, of Lancaster, entered into rest at home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 27, 1934 in Carlisle, Joan was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Marian L. (Pittenger) Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Dale J. Bastendorf; her sisters, Marian Miller and Judith Slicer; her brother, Jack Gilbert; and her granddaughter, Danylle Stewart.
Joan graduated from McCaskey High School in 1952 and went on to work for Hamilton Watch Company for 10 years. She then worked as a Legal Secretary for Clarence Newcomer, including one year in Philadelphia when he served as a Federal Judge. She then went on to become the first female Police Officer in Lancaster County, having served on the Lancaster Police Force from 1972 until her retirement in 1996. She was instrumental in starting the Drug Task Force in Lancaster and would work on it throughout her retirement.
In her retirement, Joan was a member of the Gray Mares club - a group of McCaskey High School graduates that got together on occasion, as well as the Crafty Crew who would create many creative pieces. She also volunteered her time with Milagro House. Most important to Joan was her family. She loved spending time with her loved ones and will be very much missed by them.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Macarevich (wife of Roger); son, Michael Bastendorf (husband of Carol); granddaughter, Olivia Fraunfelter (wife of Jeremy); grandson, Dustin Bennett; granddaughter Lauren Newswanger (wife of Jeffrey); sisters, Janice Wiley, Jill Harsh, Dyan Eisenberger; brother, Randall Miller; great-grandchildren Zachory, Livia, Ryan, Taylor, Natalie, Jordyn, and Paxtyn; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory at 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Committal will follow at Riverview Burial Park. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milagro House at https://www.milagrohouse.org/ or 669 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603; or to Hospice and Community Care at https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com