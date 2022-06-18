Joan L. Fry passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Elva Hinkle of Wrightsville, PA. Joan lived most of her life in Columbia, PA and retired from St Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, PA. She was a member of the Wrightsville Assembly of God in Wrightsville, PA.
Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working on puzzles and joking with the staff and other residents of Kelly Manor SpiritTrust Lutheran.
Joan is survived by her children; Joseph, husband of Antoinette (Deascenti) Fry of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; Sharon, wife of David Strandberg of Athol, ID; and James, husband of Megan (Forney) Fry of Red Lion, PA. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Nicole Hornreich, Ryan and Justin Fry, and her great-grandchildren Bria and Ayden Hornreich. She is also survived by her brother Rick, husband of Mary (Scantling) Hinkle and her sisters Debra, wife of John Jacobs, and Sue wife of Dan Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Nancy and her brothers Edgar, Jr., Eugene, and Larry.
There will be a public visitation starting at 10:00 AM with the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA. Interment will take place immediately after the service at Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com