Joan L. Espenshade, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital.
Born July 26, 1930 in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late Marlin A. and Ruth C. (Launse) Landis. She was the wife of the late Harry N. Espenshade, Jr. who passed March 2019 after 68 years of marriage, and was also preceded in death by brothers Marlin R. "Jim" Landis and Robert A. Landis.
She was a 1948 graduate of John Harris High School and attended Independent Bible Church of Sand Beach, Hummelstown. Joan enjoyed flowers. She also loved to cook and bake, which was enjoyed by family at gatherings.
Surviving are her daughters Joyce A., wife of Harvey Nauss, Jr. of Elizabethtown and Cheryl A. Espenshade of Marietta; granddaughter Jennifer, wife of Tom Cornish of Middletown, Delaware; sister Barbara, wife of Kenneth Matter of Harrisburg; brother David, husband of Dorothy Landis of Elizabethtown; and seven nieces and nephews.
Private service with interment in Ebenezer Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
