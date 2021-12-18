Joan L. Delp, 84, of New Holland, passed away Dec. 14, 2021 at her Broad St. home with her son by her side. She had struggled with Alzheimer’s. She was the wife of the late John R. Delp, and the daughter of Ivan P. and Vernetta (Miller) Lowry.
A proud New Holland resident her entire life, Joan cherished her involvement in community activities by serving on Borough Council and her time as tax collector. But her proudest honor was her long-running stint as secretary of the N.H. Farmers Fair Association. Farm Show was the highlight of her year.
Joan was a skilled typist, working in the secretarial pool at Sperry New Holland during its heyday, and later in life as George C. Delp’s personal correspondence secretary.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody M. Delp. She is survived by: her two sons, Bret D. Delp, with whom she resided, and Bart M. Delp (Sally) of Blue Ball. Also surviving are her grandchildren, M. Dylan Delp (Alie), New Holland, Elizabeth Kramer, Baltimore, Sara Poponak (Noah), Rumson, N.J., and Nathan Kramer, Talmage; and three great-grandchildren, Lucy, David and Cameron. Lastly, her twin brother, Gene Lowry (Mary) survives as the sole sibling.
Furman Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements, with a service to be held at a future date. Joan will be inurned with her husband beside her parents at Zeltenreich’s Cemetery.
