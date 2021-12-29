Joan K. Shenk

Joan Killheffer Shenk, 85, of Manheim, died December 27, 2021, at home on her farm in the company of all her children. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Dr. H. C. Killheffer and Frances Harriet (Wright) Killheffer. She was the wife of the late Harold M. Shenk, who died in 2011.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Shenk, Manheim, and Michael H. Shenk, New York, and two daughters, Jennifer A. Shenk, Manheim, and Julia S., wife of Scott Kline, Manheim; two grandchildren, Maggie (Kline) Snively, of Florida and Lancaster, and Daniel Kline, Manheim; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Louise (Killheffer) Helt.
Joan was a 1954 graduate of Manheim Central High School and worked for many decades as a teachers’ and library aide at White Oak, Fairland, and Doe Run elementary schools in the Manheim Central School District.
She was an avid reader, enthusiastic crossword puzzle solver, and accomplished cook. In addition to her lifelong love of books, she enjoyed the tranquility of farm life, watching birds, deer, and other wildlife from her rural home.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, NW Washington, DC 20037 (worldwildlife.org). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com