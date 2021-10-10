Joan K. Hammer Yohe passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Joan was born on April 14, 1942 to the late H. Clay and Evelyn (Miller) Hughes of New Freedom. She was the loving wife of 20 years to Russell E. Yohe, Jr.
Joan was a graduate of the class of 1960 from Susquehannock High School and class of 1965 from Millersville State University where she obtained a Masters in Library Science. She went on to teach as a school Librarian for the Lancaster County School system for many years.
She met her first husband, Gill Hammer while attending Millersville State University, they were married in 1964. God blessed them with two wonderful sons. After Gill’s death, she later met and married Russell E. Yohe, Jr., on December 16, 2000. Joan loved to read, enjoyed bowling, placing bets at the horse races and taking long walks.
In addition to her husband, Russell; she is survived by her sons, Andrew Hammer and his wife, Angela, dear grandchildren, Henry, Lucy, and Wyatt Hammer; and Matthew Hammer and his wife, Tabitha; and her brother, William Hughes. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.
All services are private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA , 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17407. Arrangements are being handled by Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. www.HartensteinCares.com