Joan K. Fry, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Ephrata Manor nursing home due to complications from muscular dystrophy and pneumonia. Born in Farmersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Olga (Kruger) Stauffer. She was married to Carl D. Fry for 65 years.
Joan graduated from Upper Leacock High School in 1954. She was a member of the Ephrata Cloister Association and the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. She volunteered for and participated in numerous activities and events at both. Besides spending time with family, she enjoyed making applique quilts of her own design, sewing, word puzzles, card games, crafting and flower gardening. She made dresses for herself and her three daughters that won first place in the best family group outfits award as part of Ephrata's Diamond Jubilee celebration.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her six children, Anita J. (the late Michael) Warner of Ephrata, Annette J. (Roland) Lynn of Ephrata, Dwain C. Fry of Florida, Joanita A. (Alan) Jones of Akron, Darrin C. (Kelly) Fry of Ephrata and Darrell C. (Amanda) Fry of Reamstown. Twelve grandchildren, Eric, Greg, Mathew, Amber, Amanda, Lydia, Malachi, Ezekiel, Adam, Ashley, Peyton, Wesley and two great-grandchildren, Corgon and Seqora. She is also survived by a twin brother, John K. Stauffer, Leola.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Stauffer, a sister, Elizabeth Ann Stauffer and her parents, Harry F. and Olga (Kruger) Stauffer.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Furmans-Leola
