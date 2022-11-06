Joan Johnson Zellers, 75, of Lancaster died under the care of Hospice at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on November 1, 2022.
Joan was a 1964 graduate of McCaskey High School where she participated in gymnastics and other activities. Joan spent her young adulthood raising her two children. After her mother passed away of COPD, she was so impressed by the care offered by the Respiratory Therapists that she went back to school and earned her degree from Harrisburg Area Community College in Respiratory Therapy. After spending a majority of her life in Lancaster, Joan moved to Betterton, Maryland. While there she revisited her love of the Chesapeake Bay and became passionate about conservancy and was a founding member of the Sassafras River Association, now part of Shore Rivers. Joan was also very active in the Betterton Community Development Corporation (BCDC). After moving back to Lancaster three years ago to be closer to family, Joan was quick to make friends in her West Lampeter neighborhood.
Joan loved visiting Cape May, New Jersey, Williamsburg, Virginia, and truly cherished her winters in Pass-a-Grille Beach, Florida. A true lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed kayaking, sunsets, biking and walking on the beach searching for the perfect shells---of which she found a lot!
Joan is survived by her husband Ed Zellers, her daughters Kristen Canady wife of Shawn Canady, Lisa Nguyen, wife of Dan Nguyen and five grandchildren---Sam Nguyen, husband of Olivia Nguyen, Katelyn Canady, Max Nguyen, Madelyn Canady and Lily Nguyen. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Jere Johnson. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Ted Johnson and her brother Dave Johnson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service of Remembrance at Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Jane Dutton officiating. The family will receive friends at Grandview Church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name can be made to Shore Rivers, 114 South Washington Street, Ste. 301, Easton, MD 21601.
