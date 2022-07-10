Joan (Joann) Dever, 80, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Ephrata Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born in Mahanoy City, daughter of the late Betty Strausser, wife of John (Jack) Dever with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
She attended Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata, PA.
Joann attended Immaculate Heart Academy in Fountain Springs, PA and then furthered her education graduating from Misericordia School of Nursing in Philadelphia.
Joann was a registered OB/GYN nurse for many years working all over the country in service to others. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, dancing, sports, and enjoying the sun!
In addition to her husband, Joann is survived by five sons: John of Ephrata, Joseph, husband of Lisa of Sparks, MD, Jim, husband of Sonja of Akron, Jeffrey, husband of Gretchen of Lititz, and Jason of Ephrata. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joey Addato.
Joann received loving care at Ephrata Manor for the last four years followed by outstanding care from the PCU team at Ephrata Community Hospital.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Ave, Ephrata, with Fr. John Murray, C.Ss.R. as celebrant.
Final commendation and farewell will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joann's memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Caring Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfunerhome.com