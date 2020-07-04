Joan Jacobs, 87, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
She was the beloved wife of the late Frank "Mike" Jacobs who died Oct. 12, 2019. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in June 2019. She was the loving mother of Susan Jacobs-Halls, Michele Shirley, and Jeanne Curley. Surviving also are 5 granddaughters and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving pet parent to Pipsey, her cat.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Abner "Ab" and Pearl Cairns, who also settled in New Holland.
Joan loved Philadelphia and enjoyed the rich culture. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. At age 13 she moved to Honey Brook and attended Honey Brook High School. She served as co-chair for the class reunions. She was an excellent student and thought of becoming a veterinarian or English Literature teacher. However, that all changed when she met her late husband "Mike" and true love set her course as devoted wife and loving mother.
A member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, she organized countless flea markets, bazaars, and volunteered at Ephrata Manor store. She enjoyed crafting and organized many craft workshops. She also served as secretary to the U.C.C. Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of The Country Gardeners Club of New Holland. She developed her passion for gardening and created butterfly habitats in her yard.
Joan was enthusiastic about genealogy and traced her Cairns lineage to Ireland, compiling that information into a book which was presented at the 100th Cairns reunion in 2012.
With "Mike" by her side, she enjoyed their "home away from home" cabin in Potter County. Together, they were members of the Forest Stewardship Program and took classes to learn more about how to manage, protect and preserve their property.
In addition to homemaker, Joan worked part time at West End Cleaners and VonGehr's Jewelry in New Holland as salesclerk for many years.
A memorial service at St. Stephen Reformed Church and burial in the adjoining cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557.