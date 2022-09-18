Joan J. Bowen, 84, of Lancaster, was called home to be with God, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The heavens will rejoice. Born in Bay City, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Millie (Habina) Mish. Joan was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Bowen who passed in December 2006.
Joan was a great servant to God, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She offered unconditional love and acceptance to everyone. Generosity and hospitality are the fruits of the spirit that were implanted in her, and through her the generational seed has been passed on to her family. She devoted her time to her home and family and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Joan was blessed and is survived by her six children, Kevin Bowen and his wife Maria, Deborah Dusel, Cynthia Ashekian, Cheryl Kremer and her husband Jack, Randall Bowen and Marilyn Miller. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Hope, Toni, Noelle, Dominic, Morgan, Makenzie, Myles, Nikki, Cobi, and Moira; 10 great-grandchildren: Richard, Maxwell, Blake, Mason, Rylee, Evelyn, Carter, Blaze, Lincoln and Madison; and a sister, Kathy Martinez. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin, and two brothers, Donald and Richard Mish.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Street, Lancaster, with Father Michael Metzgar officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Caring Hospice Service of PA, 101 Good Drive, Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com