Joan Hoffman (Risser) Puchaty, 88, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Moravian Manor Communities, Lititz. Born Friday, May 27, 1932 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jay S. and Katherine H. (Hoffman) Risser. She was married to Edward F. Puchaty until his death on September 19, 1996.
As Elizabethtown was her home, it was also the focus of her interest and service as she was very active in the Elizabethtown Historical Society. Her enthusiasm and generosity brought classical music and concerts to town for the enjoyment of all. Her vacation retreat was a home in Mount Gretna where she delighted visiting with her husband, friends, relatives and Springer Spaniel dog.
She is survived by two step sons, Edward C. Puchaty, of California and Donald J. Puchaty, of Oregon. Also surviving is a sister, Anne R. Bradshaw, of West River, MD as well as Joan's extended family and caring friends.
Private burial took place at the convenience of the family in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Hospice & Hospice Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com