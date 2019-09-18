Joan H. Miller, aged 89, died September 14, 2019 at the Mennonite Home Communities where she had resided since February, 2018. She was born, at home, in Pottsville PA on June 22, 1930 to the late Joseph A. Raab and Margaret (Fishola) Raab.
Joan was proud to be the first of her siblings to graduate high school in the Weatherly High School class of 1949. She followed that up by becoming a switch board operator for Bell Telephone in 1950. A few years later, she left the area that was her home and traveled to Lancaster PA where she continued her career until the birth of her first child in 1964. While employed at Bell, Joan received advancement to Supervisor and Union Steward. From 1971-1988, she was employed by Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Leola. She quickly rose to Head Cashier, and also was tasked with making fruit baskets.
While living in Leola, she and her family belonged to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland. Joan was active as a member of the Sodality of the Blessed Mother and she also helped with cleaning the church. Joan moved to Lititz in 1999 after the death of her husband and joined St. James Catholic Church.
Joan had a wonderful singing voice and enjoyed singing at Mass, or whenever the mood struck her. She was also a voracious reader of historical fiction, suspense, and crime novels. Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were two of her favorite TV shows. She was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, but could watch any NFL Teams. She was also not shy about yelling comments while the games were in progress, as if the teams could actually hear her. But, her biggest sports passion was watching Olympic figure skating.
Joan was also a good cook and baker and was proud that she could make foods from scratch without following recipes.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Henry B. Miller III, who died in November 1998. They were married June 15, 1963 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster. Also by her sisters Catherine, Anna, Agnes and Mary.
Joan is survived by her son Keith S. Miller, husband of Shelly (Way) Miller of Lititz and her daughter Tracey L. Beiler of Lititz. Two grandchildren, Stefan Beiler of Philadelphia and Chanice Beiler of Lititz.
The family wishes to thank the staff on Swarr Run at Mennonite Home Communities for their compassionate care of their mother. They truly do "the Lord's work".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11 am at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 with viewing from 10-11 am. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Joan's memory to any of the following: St. James Catholic Church, (address above), Mennonite Home Communities, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.