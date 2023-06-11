Joan Garner, 80, of Bay Village, OH, formerly of Landisville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after fighting long battles with ovarian cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Boose, the sister of late Nancy Fasolt, and the wife of Bruce Garner, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Joan was a proud graduate of Hempfield High School, and she taught at Landisville Elementary School for many years. After getting a master's degree in computer education from Johns Hopkins University, she became an early advocate for innovative ways to use computers to advance elementary education. Joan was an active member of Wayside Presbyterian Church before moving to Ohio in 2016. She loved making hooked wool rugs, hiking for wildflowers, attending book and investment clubs with her teacher friends, and traveling.
Joan is survived by two sons, Andrew (Sharon) of Bay Village, OH and Tim of Novato, CA, and three grandchildren: Timothy (Jordan) of Norwood, OH, Deborah of Boston, MA, and JB of Novato, CA.
Memorial services to celebrate Joan's life will be held on Saturday June 17th at 11 AM at Wayside Presbyterian Church, 600 Stony Battery Rd., Landisville, PA 17538.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made either to Joan's Tribute Page at the Joan Garner Alzheimer Tribute Page or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve