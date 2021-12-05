Mrs. Joan Forrest Horne, 86, died peacefully on November 22, 2021 in Willow Street, Pennsylvania.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Notre Dame Church in North Caldwell, NJ on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair, NJ.
Mrs. Horne was born in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Robert and Eleanor Forrest, and grew up in Verona. She attended Our Lady of the Lake School and graduated from Mount St. Dominic Academy in 1953. She earned a degree in business from the University of Connecticut and enjoyed a 38-year long career as a marketing and sales executive with The Eastman Chemical Company in New York, New York. In 1965, she married William Hardin Horne and they made their home in Port Washington, NY. After her retirement, they relocated to the Willow Valley community in Lancaster, PA.
Mrs. Horne was a talented gardener and enjoyed many years as a member of the Port Washington Garden Club. She derived great pleasure growing perennials and creating arrangements for friends and neighbors. She loved history and travel. Mrs. Horne and her husband traveled extensively during retirement and one of her favorite destinations was Ireland. She was a devoted and caring aunt and godmother to her nieces, nephews, and close family friends.
Mrs. Horne was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William Horne, in 2019. She will be missed by her surviving sister, Robin Forrest Gerberg and her husband Donald of southern Delaware; her nieces, Teri Gerberg Windisch (husband Matthew) of Doylestown, PA, Susan Gerberg Pac (husband Leon) of West Caldwell, NJ; and her grandnieces and grandnephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sjӧgren’s Foundation would be greatly appreciated, www.sjogrens.org or Sjӧgren’s Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd. Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.
To send online condolences, please visit: