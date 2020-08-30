Joan Elizabeth (Gable) Rios, 89, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed quietly on August 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John Manuel Rios. Born in Lancaster on July 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Gable) Thomas and was raised by her beloved maternal grandparents, Adam and Alice Gable. She was predeceased by a brother, John A. Thomas, and a sister, Ruth Hoberg, both from Lancaster.
Joan was a 1949 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster, and Millersville State Teachers College, where she met her future husband. Joan earned a B.S. in Education and Library Science. Her expertise in library work included services with the Lancaster Free Library, the New Holland Machine Company's engineering library, the Northern Lebanon School District Junior-Senior High School library, the Lebanon Valley College's Gossard Memorial Library, and both the Lancaster General Hospital's School of Nursing Library and the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Coatesville, PA., where she distinguished herself by learning to interpret nursing language and nursing research. In 1955, she appeared in "Who's Who in Library Science". In her youth, Joan was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Lutheran Church in Lancaster, later teaching in the Primary Department for 8 years, finally serving as Assistant Superintendent from 1953-55 and Superintendent from 1955-56.
Joan was an old hand when it came to the stage, be it makeup, costuming, or acting. Starting in the 1950s, she was an actress with the Millersville State College Citemard Players, the Lancaster Little Theater, and Domino Playhouse Productions. Later, she parlayed her skills by providing Halloween's Monster Makeup for the Elizabethtown Library for numerous years, and in the late 1970s and early 1980s, she worked for the Elizabethtown Area Music Foundation assisting with the organization's town summer musicals. Joan was also employed in the early 1980s at the Masonic Home in Elizabethtown, participating in the 100-year celebration there. She later served at the Leaders Nursing Home as an activities volunteer.
In her retirement, she remained actively involved in the community by offering childcare services, continuing from 1984-1990. Joan also was a local Elizabethtown area correspondent for the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal newspaper, her specialties were highlighting in-town and area events and feature articles celebrating local milestone birthdays. Joan was a long-time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lebanon, PA where she enjoyed attending with her husband and 13 children. She treasured her childhood beach trips to Atlantic City, NJ with her grandparents. She valued every moment of her time, not only with her children, but also with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her 13 children: John M. Jr., of Elizabethtown, fiancé of Anita Harris of Lancaster; Peter J., husband of Melany Rios of Millersville; Rebecca E., wife of Kelly Murphy of Columbia; Paul J. of Lancaster; Margaret A. Rios-Gomba of Lancaster; Joan R. of New Holland; David J. of Lancaster; Matthew J., husband of Anh Le Rios of Mountville; Philip J., husband of Kimberly Rios of Bluffton, SC; Daniel J. of Middletown; Rachel J., wife of Victor Marquez of Lancaster; Deborah G., wife of Christopher Reinbold of Reading; and Maryann G., wife of Shawn Twyman of Bristol, VT. Also surviving are 28 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Kelly Murphy, Jr.
A graveside service was held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the family gravesite in Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 235 E. Maple St., Lebanon, with arrangements provided by Thompson Funeral Home, 126 S. Ninth St., Lebanon, www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made on her behalf to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Sixth and Chestnut Streets, Lebanon, PA 17042.