Joan (Eisenberger) Fromm

Joan E. Fromm, 84, of Lancaster, formerly of Paradise, passed away on June 9, 2020 at home, peacefully of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Lois Eisenberger. She was the beloved wife of Donald "Dick" Fromm for over 50 years before his passing.
Joan is survived by her 5 children, Donald "Rick" (married to Deborah), Barbara Fromm, Robin (married to Wendy), Beverly Bossie (married to Steven) and Alice Babikow (married to Andrew). She is also survived by her 4 siblings, Thomas Eisenberger, Doris Graybill, Colleen Beach, and Lona Thomas. Joan has 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. She will be missed by all.
