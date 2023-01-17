Joan E. Sheetz, 90 of 140 Clearview Lane, Wrightsville, PA died on January 12, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mt. Carmel, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Karasevich Menko.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Surviving is a son: Robert D. Sheetz of Prescott, AZ and a daughter: Karen R. wife of Butch Everly of Mt. Joy, PA., 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Michael Sheetz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church 4th & Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Daniel C. Mitzel as Celebrant. This will be a Closed Casket service, however there will be a Visitation with the family from 10:00 AM11:00 AM. The Final Commendation and Farewell in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery will be for the son and daughter ONLY. The family requests that flowers be omitted, and Memorial Contributions in Joan's memory be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »