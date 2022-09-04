Joan E. Parsons

Joan Ellen Parsons (Frank), age 75, of Lancaster County, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was diagnosed with the onset of Dementia in late 2021. By early 2022, she was having several issues and needed to be placed in a nursing home. Here she resided for the last five months. She was a fighter till the very end and her family is thankful she didn't suffer for long. She will be remembered as a loving, persistent, and spunky mother, sister, and friend to those she held close.
Joan was born on April 26, 1947 to the late Trovilla Franklin Frank and the late Lois Elaine Frank in Mount Clinton, VA. At the age of six, her parents relocated to Marietta, PA, and settled here in the community that she came to call home.
Joan graduated from Donegal High School in 1965. She went on to work as a secretary and then as a machine operator at New Standard Corporation located in Mount Joy, PA, from which she took an early leave of disability due to some physical issues.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was always one to lend a helping hand when needed in whatever capacity she could. She especially loved her grandchildren. She attended their sporting and special events, took them places, and just spent time with them. As her grandchildren grew, she adopted the same love for her nephews sports activities and spending time with them. She and her sister were very close, spending most weekends together. This was a special time cherished by both.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Angela Kreider, of Upper Darby, and her two grandchildren, Casondra Kreider of Lancaster and Cameron Kreider of Mount Joy, along with her great grandson Remington Kreider of Mount Joy. She is predeceased by her grandson, Alec Kreider. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis Frank, of Marietta, and her sister, Deborah Culp-Haubert, of Windsor.
Our family would like to thank the administrator, Joan's social worker, and the nurses who helped her during her time at Neffsville Nursing Home. A special thank you to Karen at Compassus for being there till her loved ones could arrive.
Angela expresses her thanks to the Alzheimer's Association for the wonderful information provided on their website, and the groups that are available for discussion and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Joan Parsons. Donations may be made online at alz.org; via phone at 703-359-4440; via mail: make check payable to Alzheimer's Association, mailing address is Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Services will be held at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA on September 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM. We will have family visitation at 4:30 PM with more time to join the family for conversation, along with a celebration of life, directly after the service. www.clydekraft.com