Joan E. Neff, 88, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021, at Wellspan Community Hospital.
She was born on August 22, 1933, in Hershey to the late Paul K. and Florence E. (Copenhaver) Reider and wife of the late Jacob “Jack” Neff with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.
Joan was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren. Involved in the community, Joan served as historian on the Ephrata Rec Center Women’s Auxiliary, volunteered her time to numerous organizations and was a member of the Ephrata Golden Years Club. She worked at the Garden Spot Auto Auction. The highlight of her life was spending time with family, always looking forward to holidays and special visits when she knew the children, grandchildren and family pets would be with her. Favorite times included seeing grandchildren's sporting and school events. Joan loved traveling, bus trips, Yoga and playing cards.
Most importantly, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She cherished the many friendships from caring neighbors.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Eugene Neff, who was the “love of her life”, Robert P. Reider, brother, and Marianne Elizabeth Nornhold, sister.
She is survived by daughters, Andrea (Ray) Dadigan, Doylestown and Vicki Piccolo, Williamsport; grandchildren, Julie (Kurt) Devlin, Peter Paulina, Devin (Kirsten) Dadigan and Lauren (Matthew) Halper; great grandchildren, Tristan and Taylor Howarth; nieces and nephews, all of whom will greatly miss her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
