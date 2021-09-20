Joan E. Musser, 80, formerly of New Providence, entered into rest on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community. Born in Smithville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence B. and Violet V. (Morrison) Albin. She was the loving wife of Cornelius "Neal" Musser for over 58 years.
Joan was a homemaker and an active member of Smithville Church of God, where she taught Sunday school. She also led a Bible study for ladies in the community. She could often be seen tending her strawberry stand on Pennsy Road. Joan also enjoyed ceramics, reading, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by 3 children: Joseph, husband of Susanna Musser of New Providence; Steve, husband of Lindy Musser of Lampeter; and Tanya Musser of Oxford; 19 grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, and a brother, Donald Albin. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas Christian Musser.
Joan's funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Smithville Church of God Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 366 Willow Street, PA 17584 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
