Joan E. McCarthy, 80, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Sparta, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
She was the wife of William P. McCarthy, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Sarah Kerrigan Maguire.
Joan had worked as the bank manager and vice president for the former Valley National Bank in Sparta, NJ until her retirement.
Joan was a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church in Manheim and was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, and loved her cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Deirdre married to Melville Osborne of Sparta, NJ, and Maura McCarthy of Reston, VA; her three grandsons, and her sister, Sheila Maguire of Brooklyn, NY.
Friends will be received by Joan's family at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 201 Adele Ave., Manheim, PA on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1-2PM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2PM. Interment will be private in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Andover, NJ. For those who wish to do so, please make memorial contributions in Joan's memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to Wounded Warriors Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
