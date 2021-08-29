Joan E. Masten CV Educator

Joan E. Masten CV Educator

The family of Joan E. Masten shares the sad news of her sudden passing on July 1, 2021, in her home at Woodcrest Villa.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The family is requesting all guests please wear a mask. Private burial to occur at the convenience of the family. 717-394-4097

