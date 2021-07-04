Joan E. Masten, CV Educator

The family of Joan E. Masten shares the sad news of her sudden passing on July 1, 2021, in her home at Woodcrest Villa.
Born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, on February 20, 1929, Mary Joan Edinger Masten was the only child of the late Leland Goodlander Edinger and Clarissa Mae Logan Edinger. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Masten, Jr., who died in 2007.
Joan spent most of her childhood years growing up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The daughter of a university professor and high school teacher, she followed their example and became a teacher after her graduation from Dickinson College in 1951. Using her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and history, she taught high school in Elizabethville, PA, before marrying in 1952 and moving to Massachusetts where she and Ralph started their family.
After relocating to Lancaster in 1958, Joan and Ralph established many new and lasting friendships as their family grew. Joan became involved in the children's activities and especially enjoyed her volunteer work as a Junior Girl Scout Troop leader in Bird-in-Hand. At the encouragement of local educators, she enrolled in additional courses at Millersville University to enable her to resume her teaching career, this time at the elementary level.
Joan was a proud resident and teacher in the Conestoga Valley School District, where she taught fifth grade from 1966-1991 at Witmer Heights and Smoketown elementary schools. Remembered as a dedicated teacher who was particularly passionate about American history, she loved fostering students' interests in history and independent reading.
In retirement, Joan enjoyed substitute teaching and volunteering at the school when not travelling. She was an active volunteer with the Demuth Foundation, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, the North Museum at Franklin and Marshall College, and adult literacy tutoring. A founding member of the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, she served on the board for many years and as a past president.
After the loss of her husband, Joan moved to Woodcrest Villa in 2008, where she appreciated many new opportunities such as volunteering in the library, joining bridge groups, and attending QUEST learning sessions and Lancaster Symphony concerts. Her greatest joy was always to love, encourage, and keep abreast of the news of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan worshipped at Bird-in-Hand Methodist Church for many years. After moving to Woodcrest Villa, she attended First United Methodist Church.
Joan is predeceased by her husband and daughter-in-law, Kathy Jo Weidman Masten.
She is survived by three children: Ann Woomert, wife of Barton Woomert, Toronto; Deborah Schoemer, wife of Bruce Schoemer, Lorton, VA; and Steven Masten, partner of Kim Sherr, Millersville. Seven grandchildren: Laura Schoemer Saal (Brian Saal), Fairfax, VA; Allison Schoemer Schaeffer (Commander Kevin Schaeffer), Kailua, HI; John Woomert (Meaghan Woomert), Toronto; James Woomert (Lee Anne Woomert), Columbia, MD; Travis Masten (Sara Masten), Elizabethtown; Steven Woomert (Rachael Kerr), Toronto; and Carrie Masten Corrao (Chris Corrao), Millersville. Eleven great-grandchildren: Michael Saal, Logan Saal, Lucas Saal, Jonathan Schaeffer, Caroline Schaeffer, Hugh Masten, Giada Masten, Evelyn Woomert, Juliet Woomert, Nathan Woomert, and Lillian Corrao.
Cremation has taken place. There are plans for a Celebration of Life service this summer. The date will be announced as soon as it can be determined.
For those who so desire, memorial donations to the Mennonite Homes Benevolent Care Fund, www.mennonitehome.org/giving; or the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation, www.conestogavalleyef.org would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
