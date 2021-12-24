Joan E. (Klinger) Barnes, 86, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the widow of Wallace Glenn Barnes. Born in Mount Carmel, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Fern (Haas) Klinger. Joan was a graduate of the former Polyclinic Nursing School, Harrisburg, class of 1957. She had worked for the Fairfax County School System and Inova Fairfax Hospital, both of Fairfax, VA. Her hobbies included canvas and tole painting, drawing, singing, playing the piano, reading, gardening, sewing, knitting, and refinishing antique furniture. She was a faithful member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Mount Joy.
Surviving are two sons, Robin S. Barnes of Alexandria, VA, Jeffrey S. Barnes of Mount Joy; a daughter Elizabeth, wife of Brian Courtright, Wrightsville; three grandsons, one granddaughter and her husband.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 37 E. Main Street, Mount Joy, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. There will be a public viewing at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service, (Please use Main Entrance at rear of church. Masks will be required.) Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Klingerstown, on December 29, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Contributions in Joan’s memory may be sent to Hartwood Foundation, Inc., 3702 Pender Dr., Suite 410, Fairfax, VA 22030. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »