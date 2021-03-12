Joan E. Greenleaf, age 88, of Willow Street, passed away at Juniper Village of Mount Joy on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born in Quarryville, daughter of the late Samuel R. and M. Elizabeth Graybill Greenleaf.
She was a graduate of West Lampeter High School. She retired from UGI Utilities, Inc., after 41-1/2 years, serving as Secretary to the Operating Manager and Construction & Maintenance Superintendent. Joan was an avid fan of Equestrian events; horse shows, the Devon Horse Show attending for 59 years, Steeplechase Racing, 3-Day Eventing, Fox Hunting with the Cheshire Fox Hunt Club, in Chester County, Delaware and Maryland. She also enjoyed volunteer work, gardening, reading and treasured time spent with family. An avid sports fan, she was a member of the hockey, golf, softball, basketball and bowling teams. Joan was a contributing member of the Cheshire Hunt Conservancy.
Surviving is a sister, Patsy G. Herr of Willow Street, nephews: Richard L., Jr. husband of Lori Hackman, Michael S. husband of Heather Hackman, John D. husband of Melanie Hackman, Thomas I. husband of Rebecca "Becky" Hackman, C. Jeffrey husband of Ruth Herr, nieces: Terri E. Drummel and partner Gary Armstrong, Kimberly E. wife of Terrance Wingert, grand-nephews & nieces: Seth R., Levi A., Avery M., Addyson M., Luke E., Ella C., Amelia R., Owen W., Caroline K., Cyrus C., Samuel C.L. Hackman, Chase A. Wingert, Allison E. Strauss, Lydia A. Sleater, Jeffrey C., Katherine E., Jacob G. Herr, great great nieces Grace E. & Elle R. Strauss along with great-great-nephew, Colt Sleater. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce G. late wife of Charles K. Friedman of King of Prussia and nephew, Randolph C. Friedman.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Saturday, March 13th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
