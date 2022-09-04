Joan Marie Dyer, age 90, passed away at Legend of Lititz on August 28, 2022 after a brief illness. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 10, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Cummings Lynch. She moved to Utica, New York at the age of 20 and worked as a Secretary at General Electric where she met her husband of 67 years, William A. Dyer. They were married on November 21, 1953 at St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford, NY where they were devoted parishioners until 2018 when they moved to Lititz, PA to be closer to family. William passed away on November 21, 2020.
Joan was a stay-at-home Mom who enjoyed her flower gardens and antiquing with her husband Bill.
Joan is survived by her two children and their spouses Carol and Robert Frye of Lititz, PA and Daniel and Jill Dyer of Overland Park, KS. She leaves four grandchildren, Kelley Frye Hawk (Brian Hawk), Lindsey Frye, Elizabeth Dyer and Brooks Dyer. In addition, she leaves 2 great-grandchildren, Addison Hawk and Evan Hawk.
Also surviving is her brother-in-law, Michael (Deborah) Dyer of Clinton, NY/Bradenton, FL and two sisters-in-law, Geri Dyer of Marietta, GA, Madeline Dyer of New Hartford, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Billy in February, 1966; three sisters, Mary Anne (John) Eichler, Alice (Edward) Weckerly and Emily (Arthur) Ritzel; brothers-in-law, John Dyer and James Dyer; sisters-in-law and husbands, Mary and Francis Riley and Joan and George Foley.
The family would like to thank the staff members of Grane Hospice and the staff and healthcare workers at Legend of Lititz.
There will be a Private service at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz and she will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro, NY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com