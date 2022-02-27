On Monday, February 21, Joan Duncan Turns, 97, of Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, left this life on her own terms just the way she lived it, and entered into eternal rest at the Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Duncan until his passing in 1973, and then, George L. Turns who passed away in 2016.
Joan was born July 1, 1924 in York PA. to George E. and Letha M. McLaughlin and spent time during her childhood in both Lancaster, PA. and New York, NY. She graduated High School from Adelphi Academy, Brooklyn, NY and Mills College of Education, NYC, New York. She was a beloved teacher to many of her students, teaching primary students in Lancaster City and Conestoga Valley School Districts.
She was a member of the Masonic Village Chapel, but still remained in contact with the Church of the Apostles UCC, her former church.
Joan was a "Get up, Dress up, and Get moving!" kind of person and was involved in many activities. She completed 2 crossword puzzles every morning, played bridge twice a week and was always up for going out to lunch or dinner with friends.
She is survived by her children, Stephen R. Duncan and his wife Deborah and Sandra L. Bennett and her husband Gary and a stepson Jeffrey Turns. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Rhiannon, Meghan, Jessica, and Teague and 4 great-grandchildren, Rory, Duncan, Kinley, and Alaina. She is also survived by 2 step grandchildren, Julie Zimmer and Kyle Turns, and 3 step great-grandchildren, Cameron, Reece, and Dylan.
Funeral Services will be held at Masonic Village's Sell Chapel, 200 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA. 17022. Visitation with the family will be at noon, with the service to follow at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 28, 2022. Private interment for the family will occur following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, NJTL of Trenton, or the organization of your choice. St. Jude's: at: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. NJTL of Trenton: 949 W. State Street, Trenton, NJ 08618 or njtloftrenton.org.
Debord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E.Orange Street, Lancster, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at:L
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097