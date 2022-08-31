Joan Doris Groff, 90, of Valleybrook Drive, Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her residence. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the widow of Richard E. Groff who died in 2013, and the daughter of the late J. Raymond and Erma Margaret Thomas Horn.
Joan was a member and loved St. Peter's Lutheran Church and at one time was in the choir. Joan worked as the Secretary/Treasurer for the family business, Neffsville Plumbing and Heating. She was a member of the "Red Hat Society", enjoyed watching Penn State Football and golf, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, reading, and worked at one time as a cafeteria worker at the school. Most of all she loved her family and the time she could spend with them.
She is lovingly survived by her two children, Richard D., husband of Teri Groff, and Sandra J., wife of Warren Buch, all of Lititz, PA, three grandchildren, Melissa, wife of Chad Heisey, Mountville, PA, Pamela, wife of Sean Lawson, Landisville, Nicole Groff, Lancaster, PA and 5 great-granddaughters: Leah, Lindsey, Laura, Sutton and Leighton. She was preceded in death by her son, Raub C. Groff.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's Memorial Service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Craig A. Ross officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family graveside service will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lancaster Cancer Center, LTD, 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 or the Arthritis Foundation, 1755 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. in her memory. The family would like to personally thank Dr. DeGreen and the staff at the Cancer Center for their kindness to Joan.
