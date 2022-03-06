Joan D. Veith, 76, of Pequea, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday morning, February 25, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care following an extended illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elam M Herr, Sr. and Adalene V. (Deimler) Rutter. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School. After graduation she worked in the banking and mortgage lending field for 25 years and for Heritage Homes for 14 years. Joan used her skills with finances and reporting to help her husband with required reporting for his various mobile home parks.
Joan was the loving wife of Philip A. Veith for almost 36 years. They were married on September 6, 1986. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son, Joseph McFarland (Ruth), Mount Joy, PA, and step-son, Maverick Veith, Holtwood, PA; three beloved granddaughters, Janelle Meador (Lucas), Jennifer Paparo (Leonard), and Julie Landis (Trevor); and two adored great-grandsons, Elijah and Micah. She is survived by a brother, Elam M. Herr, Jr and preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian M. Granfield and Catharine L. Horvath.
She absolutely cherished her family; especially her three granddaughters and two great-grandsons who were the apple of her eye. They always could bring a smile to her face, a chuckle in her voice and a twinkle in her eye; even during the difficult days when she was not feeling well. She always reminded them that "Grandma/Gigi loves you" and remembered every birthday, holiday and event with a card filled with love.
Joan loved the beach and enjoyed time spent at their beach house in Lewes, DE. She enjoyed walking on the beach, collecting shells and listening to the waves break on the shore. She also enjoyed time spent with family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11AM. There will be no viewing and burial will be private.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Hospice and Community Care, Kenbrook Bible Camp, 190 Pine Meadow Road, Lebanon, PA 17046 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
