Joan D. (Stoe) Binkley, 85, formerly of Willow Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at LGH. She was the wife of the late John David Binkley, who died April 21st.
A homemaker, earlier in life she had worked at RCA, the former Hamilton Watch Company, Bell Telephone and Montgomery-Ward.
Born October 31, 1933, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Mildred S. (Miller) Stoe and was of the Protestant faith. She especially enjoyed celebrating family birthdays on the deck of their former Willow Street home that her late husband had built. Joan was an avid cow collector.
Surviving is a daughter; Kelly L., married to Rick A. Miller, of Holtwood; three grandchildren; Colin Long, married to Mackenzie Long, of FL, Whitney Long, and Chase Miller, both of Holtwood and a sister; Nadine Eshleman, of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, Lancaster on Saturday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Joan's memory to the Alzheimers Association, www.alz.org. To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298