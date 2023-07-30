Joan D. Cameron, 90 of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was the wife of the late Thomas R, Cameron, Sr. for sixty-one years. Born October 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Violet M. (Trimble) Harple.
Joan was a 1951 graduate from Manheim Township High School. She graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1954. Joan was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. Joan had a lifetime career in the Nursing Industry in which she truly loved. She retired as Administrator from Country Meadows of Lancaster in 2000. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, DE for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children David G. (Mary Ann) Cameron, Patricia L. (Larry) Greiner, Karen L. (Doug) Eichelberger as well as 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. Joan was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas R. Cameron, Jr. (2010)
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Joans' memory to hospiceandcommunitycare.org or to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, at lancastergeneralhealth.org.
To leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com
A living tribute »