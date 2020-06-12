Joan Carpenter, 91, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth J. (Wenninger) Houser. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Harry S. Carpenter, Sr. who passed in 1984.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Joan devoted her time to her family and home. She was of the Catholic faith and previously attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed watching gameshows on television and was a very dedicated Notre Dame fan.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Helen Hull (Richard) of Lancaster, and her son, Henry S. Carpenter (Patti) of Ephrata. Also surviving are two grandsons, Brent S. Carpenter (Allison) and Brad S. Carpenter (Laura); three great-grandchildren, Colin, Jack and Alyssa; two step great-grandchildren, Peter and Sarah and two brothers, Carl Frey (Romaine) and Richard Houser (Deb). Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Deatrick.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday June 16, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz, Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where a viewing will take place from 9 to 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Joan's memory may be offered to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »