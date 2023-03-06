Joan Carol McCabe, 71, of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, entered the presence of our Lord on March 4, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1951. In 2011, Carol moved from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to Lancaster County where she became a committed member of Charity Christian Fellowship.
Carol loved the Lord and invested time and energy into advancing His kingdom. She spent many hours copying portions of the Bible and Gospel messages in multiple languages onto SD cards to be distributed among those without easy access to the Bible. She supported ministries that worked with the visually impaired. Always interested in people and current events, Carol was a prayer warrior and a woman of compassion who prayed earnestly not only for her many friends and acquaintances but for needs around the world.
All are invited to attend a visitation for Carol at Charity Christian Fellowship, 59 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, Pennsylvania 17540, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the same location on Wednesday, March 8, at 10:00 am. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »