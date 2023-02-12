Joan C. (Lehman) Benner, 86, passed away on Friday February 3, 2023 in Cornwall PA. Joan was the wife of the late Thomas B. Benner (passed March 16 2022), married 63 years. She was born on May 21, 1936 in Lancaster PA the daughter of the late Carl G. and Mabel (Shreiner) Lehman.
Joan was previously employed as a registered nurse in the office of Stahl, Zimmerman and Delafuente in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Surviving Joan is her three sons: David T. Benner (Kurt VanGilder), Michael S. Benner (Elisa) and Jeffrey K. Benner (Tara).
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at Cornwall United Methodist Church, 50 Freeman Drive, Lebanon, PA at 11:00 AM. rohlandfh.com
