As of Oct. 16, '22, Joan Byer Wolgemuth, 89, of Mount Joy rests, with the Giver of Life: Jesus. She is redeemed. Joan was born in CA, to Glen and Miriam Byer on New Year's Day, 33. Her childhood was spent on the Kansas prairie enjoying sewing, basketball, drama and debate.
Joan received a teaching degree at Upland College and first taught school in Ontario, CA. A desire for adventure and mission led her to the desert of New Mexico, where she taught at Navajo BIC School. There, she met her soulmate, H. Earl Wolgemuth. Joan followed her husband to Mount Joy, where they farmed and started a family; sowing deep roots into their church and community. She gave of herself as a farmer's wife, mother, teacher and secretary. She volunteered many places with Earl, including the Mount Joy Thrift Shop and Meals on Wheels.
Joan enjoyed reading and then listening to audiobooks when her vision failed. She had an exceptional memory and loved to explain exactly how people were connected or related. She and Earl traveled to 49 states and 7 continents. They were active Gideons and shared a love of hymns and the scriptures.
Even in her final hours, Joan showed her caring heart by expressing thanks and gratitude for her family, and those who cared for her; Bonnie, Sunshine, LuFang, and many others.
Joan loved her children: Eric (Emily) Wolgemuth, Rudy (Reba) Wolgemuth, and Kaye (Kirby) Umholtz; grandchildren: Winston (Amanda) Wolgemuth, Juston Wolgemuth, Rodney Wolgemuth, Regan (Alan) Stoner, Heather (Jared) Whitesel, Anna Umholtz, and Gabrie l(Kelsey) Umholtz; and 3 great-grandchildren: Hiram, Ethel, and Judah.
Joan is also survived by 3 siblings: Elaine (Tom) Reed of CA; Shirley (Pat) Grimes of ID, and Dale (Monique) Byer of VA.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at CrossRoads Church, Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, Nov. 12. Service time is 11 AM, with visitation before and after beginning at 9:30. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
