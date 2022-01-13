Joan Baldwin Woodward Miller Dutt, passed peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was the daughter of John Vernon Woodward and Anne Mae Pierce Woodward. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1955. In 1956, she married Robert “Bob” C. Miller and had two loving daughters. In December, 2003, she married Dale K Dutt from Louisiana.
Joan worked as soda jerk, school bus driver, medical receptionist, Owner operator of a driving service for Senior citizens, secretary for an Auctioneer to Campground co-owner, Beacon Camping. But her most rewarding work was volunteering as a “Pioneer Girls” leader, Jr. High Youth Group Leader and planning a 50th reunion for UHS Class of 1955.
Preceding Joan in death is her parents, brother Wayne, sister Verna, and her husband Bob and her second husband, Dale. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Tom) Verbeeck and Lana (Patrick) Solitario and her grandchildren, Kayla (Derek) Solitario, AbiGail Solitario and Christina Valya Hocking her step grandsons, Thomas Verbeeck, Jr. (Jackie) Las Vegas and Michael Verbeeck Albertsville, PA. Her great-grandchildren, Serenity Solitario, Nikolai DiGuardi and Izzie Bills.
A Life Celebration will be held at Intercourse United Methodist Church, 39 Queen Road, Intercourse, PA, on Saturday, January 22nd at 2 p.m. with a greeting time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private in the Longwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA. 17604. We love and miss you Mom but know we will see you again one day.